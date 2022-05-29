Skip to main content

Revealed: How Much Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Champions League Triumph Earned Chelsea

Real Madrid's 1-0 Champions League triumph over Liverpool on Saturday evening saw former champions Chelsea earn a whopping £15 million just from a clause in Eden Hazard's contract.

The former Blues forward only played a total of 83 minutes in the entire competition, including only eight minutes in the knockout rounds.

Los Blancos beat all of England's top three, including former European champions Chelsea, as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain and then-kings of Italy Inter Milan.

As per the MailOnline, Hazard earned his former club a £15 million windfall following his current side's European win.

The payment is due to a clause in the Belgian's contract following his transfer back in 2019 for a total of £103 million including performance-related add-ons.

Hazard has struggled to hit the ground running in Madrid, having made just 66 appearances in his three-year stint, registering just six goals.

He has watched much of this season on the bench with a fibula injury as well as the flu earlier in the season.

The season prior, he was consistently out with muscular injuries, hampering his season and stopping him from building any momentum at the Bernabeu.

The £15 million will be a nice icing on the cake for Chelsea who are in the process of finalising Todd Boehly's takeover of the club.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has been given a budget of £200 million ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window with which he will look to bulk up his squad.

