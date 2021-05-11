Mateo Kovacic's Absence a 'Big Miss' for Chelsea, Says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says Mateo Kovacic's absence from the Chelsea side is a 'big miss' after he was ruled out of their clash against Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has been struggling with a hamstring problem and despite hope of Kovacic returning to the team in recent games, he has remained sidelined, handing the Blues a blow in midfield.

It has seen Billy Gilmour step up in his absence, which Tuchel was full of praise for, but the German did offer his thoughts on the extent of Kovacic's absence to him and the squad.

What Thomas Tuchel said:

"He is not ready for tomorrow, we have to postpone it to Wembley. His personal race is on to make it to the squad for Wembley," Tuchel told the media on Tuesday.

"Billy Gilmour had to step up now because we miss Kova so much and we play normally always with a double-six, so we were rotating constantly between N’Golo, Jorgi and Kova. Once we miss Kova now for so many games, so many weeks, it was on Billy to step up and I was very happy that he could deliver when it was needed.

"So full credit for that, but Kova is a big loss with his ability to drive with the ball, his speed on the ball, without the ball. Kova is such a positive character and unique player, a mean fighter on who you can always rely in games and training.

"We really miss him, he is a good match with Jorgi and N’Golo in all combinations. So it’s a big miss and I can’t wait until he’s back in full team training. He’s taken some steps in the right direction and I hope he can rejoin team training after our game with Arsenal."

