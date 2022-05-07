Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Expected to Attend Chelsea vs Wolves After Signing Takeover Purchase Agreement

Todd Boehly is set to be in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon when Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League.

The part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers took a major step to taking over the reigns in west London on Friday night after it was confirmed by the club that the purchase agreement had been signed

Boehly had been spotted outside the stadium on Friday evening and posed for a photo with supporters as he closed in on a £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea, along with his partners which include Clearlake Capital who will take a 60% share. 

Chelsea released a club statement in the early hours of Saturday morning making the Boehly agreement official.

The statement read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club.

"Of the total investment being made, £2.5 billion will be applied to purchase the shares in the Club and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich. UK Government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account.

"In addition, the proposed new owners will commit £1.75 billion in further investment for the benefit of the Club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation.

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time."

imago1011305893h (1)

The Roman Abramovich era is almost coming to an end after 19 years at the helm, with the Russian-born leaving behind a side he has made one of the best clubs in the world. 

It is now down to the formalities of the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test, Government license and transfer of funds to be completed, which is expected by May 22, before a sale can be formally finalised and wrapped up.

A weight off everyones shoulders in and around the club, as well as supporters, and Boehly is expected to attend the Premier League clash against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, as per the Daily Mail.

It will be the first time he attends a game since the purchase agreement was signed. He also attended Chelsea's defeats to both Real Madrid and Brentford last month. He will hope to see a win this time around.

