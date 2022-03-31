Todd Boehly to Put Data 'at the Heart' of Chelsea Should He Successfully Complete Takeover

Prospective buyer Todd Boehly will put a focus on data 'at the heart' of his model at Chelsea should he successfully complete a takeover of the club.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, with a number of parties showing interest and submitting bids for the west London side.

Boehly is leading one of the consortiums who are through to the next stages of the takeover process amid other bids from the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca.

According to the Evening Standard should Boehly be successful in purchasing the World and European Champions, he will look to use data 'at the heart' of his model at the club.

Such a move has already been successful for the American who co-owns MLB team the LA Dodgers, and his use of analytics helped them to win the World Series in 2020.

He will also be keen to make the most of the club's youth facilities and help develop players into future stars, something that has already been visible to see in their success in recent seasons.

Boehly also believes that his ability to spend money intelligently has made him a 'strong candidate' to takeover the Premier league outfit.

Other reports have suggested that the consortium are also confident in the size of the wealth behind their bid, and they can therefore compete against other bidders.

The Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham Greg Hands also revealed that he had a 'useful call' with representatives from the group about their plans for the club should they takeover.

