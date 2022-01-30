Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Price Tag Set at £83M Amid Interest From Chelsea

Monaco have set their price tag of young prodigy Aurelien Tchouameni at £83 million amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been on the European champions' radar since last season but Thomas Tuchel believed he needed another year in Ligue 1 before moving to the Premier League.

This season however, he has attracted a lot of interest from all across Europe and now Chelsea have competition on their hands.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Tchouameni, whose contract runs out in 2024, is open to leaving Monaco at the end of the current season.

The report goes on to state that his club have set his price tag at £83 million in an attempt to scare off clubs from snatching him away.

The Ligue 1 side are reluctant to see him leave, but should he leave, they will want to get some form of compensation for him.

In December, Paul Mitchell, Monaco's sporting director, revealed that he knows how much interest Tchouameni has generated, but he is desperate to hold onto him.

"Despite being so young, he is already such a great player," he said. "If we want to be among one of the best clubs, we shouldn't sell him.

"We are ambitious and we will analyse the situation at the end of the season but for now he is under contract until 2024 and he is valued as a footballer at the highest level.

"Everything is expensive in Monte Carlo. Let's say Tchouameni is as expensive as the Monte Carlo Casino."

