Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes

Chelsea are reportedly set to table an offer for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes by the end of Wednesday as the Raphinha deal falls further out of their grasp

Leeds United's Brazilian star looks increasingly likely to be making a move over to Barcelona whilst the Blues have already started their search elsewhere. 

Matheus Nunes

Nunes in action for Sporting Lisbon.

According to the sport newspaper A Bola, Thomas Tuchel and co are willing to present a deal worth €45million + €5million in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

A cheaper and younger alternative to their original target Raphinha, but with fewer goal contributions to his name across the 21/22 season and zero Premier League experience, it seems the West London club are willing to compromise. 

The Portuguese international has a current release clause of €60million and with interest also coming in from English rivals Wolverhampton Wanderes, it will have to be seen which side can offer the closest to Sporting's valuation. 

Nunes embracing Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's World Cup qualifier versus Turkey.

