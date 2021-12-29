Report: Chelsea Make Enquiry for AC Milan Defender Theo Hernandez

Chelsea have made an enquiry for AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in need of defensive cover at left-back after Ben Chilwell was confirmed to require knee surgery earlier this week following an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last month.

The January transfer window will open in under a week and the Blues have already plotted several potential targets.

Everton's Lucas Digne, Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico and Barcelona defender Sergino Dest have all been linked.

But Hernandez has also been another name mentioned and the latest reports from Italy and Tuttosport suggest the Blues are exploring a potential deal for the Frenchman.

The Blues approached the possibility of bringing the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge and were told he is not for sale unless an offer of €60 million was put on the table.

Hernandez' current deal expires in 2024, however AC Milan are working on extending his contract by a further two years. The 'decisive acceleration' has not taken place yet with contacts continuing, with an agreement hoped to be reached soon.

Following Chilwell's injury in November, Tuchel was asked if Chelsea would dip into the transfer market to bring in a replacement.

He said: "First, we must be sure what we do with Ben. Then we decide if we go for internal solutions and if we trust that we can overcome this period.

"Everything depends on Ben Chilwell and how long he is out. Then on the alternatives, [we can think] if there is something to do, if there is a chance to do something.

"But we did not start this process because we want to protect ourselves and not lose focus on the most important things. The most important things right now are Ben and Marcos. From there we go."

