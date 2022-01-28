Key Stats Show Why Liverpool Wanted Luis Diaz

A key aspect of playing for Liverpool in a Jurgen Klopp system in the pressing that all the players must take part in as part of how the tactics work.

The tactic relies on pressing from the front, with those in attack expected to also put up high defensive numbers.

Luckily for Klopp, new man Luis Diaz fits the bill perfectly, ranking in the 98th percentile of players for tackles in the final third, better than Liverpool's Roberto Firmino who is well known for his defending from the front.

Luis Diaz

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

He also ranked in the 92nd percentile for successful pressure percentage as well as being in the 90th percentile for overall ball recoveries.

These stats make Diaz a winger that is truly in the mold that Klopp loves.

