Revealed: Net Spend On Transfers Across Europe's Biggest Leagues Over Past 10 Years

The net spend of football's biggest clubs over the past decade has been revealed by a recent study from the CIES Football Observatory.

Manchester United top the table with a whopping negative net spend of over €1billion having spent €1.545billion and received €470million on transfers.

Jadon Sancho

They are closely followed by local rivals Manchester City who have a negative net spend of €984million and Ligue 1 club PSG who have a minus net spend of €941million.

There is then a big jump to La Liga club Barcelona on €650million and Arsenal on €583million.

Serie A comes next with Juventus having a negative net spend of €561million but the Bundesliga comes way down the list with giants Bayern Munich in 13th position on €363million.

Dusan Vlahovic

Liverpool who under Jurgen Klopp won the Champions League and Premier League are just behind Bayern on €347million.

Remarkably 14 of the top 20 clubs with the highest negative net spend are from the Premier League.

