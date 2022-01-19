Skip to main content
Exclusive: Mohamed Salah, Ramy Abbas And Liverpool Directors To Meet After AFCON To Discuss New Contract

LFC Transfer Room can exclusively reveal that Mohamed Salah, his agent Ramy Abbas and Liverpool directors will meeting after AFCON to discuss Salah's contract situation.

Recently, Mohamed Salah reiterated his desire to stay at Liverpool as he continues strengthen his case on the pitch.

The Egyptian King has been in the best form in his career, which has increased the pressure upon the board to tie him down to the club.

Mohamed Salah

From Jurgen Klopp to the fans, Mohamed Salah's contract had been the hot topic in recent months. The Liverpool manager himself stated that there are "good conversations" going on. 

Mohamed Salah is currently away with Egypt playing in the Africa Cup of Nations, which has put everything on hold for now.

Here at LFCTR, we can exclusively, via Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud, say that the discussions will continue as soon as Mohamed Salah is back from AFCON. 

Liverpool's directors will be having a meeting with Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas as soon as Salah returns from Cameroon.

We can also reveal that Abbas insists on his player receiving between £400k-420k per week. This would make the Liverpool winger the highest paid player in the Premier League. 

The question is now, will Mohamed Salah and Liverpool finally come to an agreement? Speaking on behalf of Liverpool fans, let's hope.

