Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Talks About 'Experience Of A Lifetime' After Visit To NBA Team Boston Celtics

Harvey Elliott has described his recent visit to the NBA's Boston Celtics as an 'experience of a lifetime' in a recent interview.

The youngster, who joined Liverpool in 2019, had broken into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool first team at the start of last season after a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and impressing in pre-season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

After a fine start to the campaign, disaster struck at Elland Road in September when he picked up a serious ankle injury.

Despite a rapid return to fitness, Elliott was unable to force his way back into Klopp's starting lineup with any regularity over the closing months of the season.

Elliott, who has already proved that he has a thirst for learning, has outlined how he has tried to get one step ahead for the new season and that included the 19-year-old spending time with the basketball team, Boston Celtics.

The trip, organised by his sponsors New Balance, was clearly beneficial to the youngster as he explained to The Athletic.

“To be in and around those players, seeing how they warm up, seeing how they control games, it was an experience of a lifetime. I was really grateful for the opportunity.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

Learning from other sports and industries has been something, Liverpool, Klopp, and their players have been very good at recently.

Fans will be hoping that Elliott has more luck at the start of the new campaign and he can apply some of his learnings in a red shirt.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |