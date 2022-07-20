Skip to main content

Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Talks About 'Experience Of A Lifetime' After Visit To NBA Team Boston Celtics

Harvey Elliott has described his recent visit to the NBA's Boston Celtics as an 'experience of a lifetime' in a recent interview.

The youngster, who joined Liverpool in 2019, had broken into Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool first team at the start of last season after a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and impressing in pre-season.

Harvey Elliott Jurgen Klopp

After a fine start to the campaign, disaster struck at Elland Road in September when he picked up a serious ankle injury.

Despite a rapid return to fitness, Elliott was unable to force his way back into Klopp's starting lineup with any regularity over the closing months of the season.

Elliott, who has already proved that he has a thirst for learning, has outlined how he has tried to get one step ahead for the new season and that included the 19-year-old spending time with the basketball team, Boston Celtics.

The trip, organised by his sponsors New Balance, was clearly beneficial to the youngster as he explained to The Athletic.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“To be in and around those players, seeing how they warm up, seeing how they control games, it was an experience of a lifetime. I was really grateful for the opportunity.”

Harvey Elliott

Learning from other sports and industries has been something, Liverpool, Klopp, and their players have been very good at recently.

Fans will be hoping that Elliott has more luck at the start of the new campaign and he can apply some of his learnings in a red shirt.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBoston Celtics

Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'I Lost A Fair Bit Of Weight In The Off-Season' - Liverpool Youngster Hoping Summer Hard Work Pays Off

By Neil Andrew29 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'The Brutal Reality Of The Situation Is..' - Medical Expert On Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Antony
Quotes

'It Just Piles Even More Pressure On Them To Succeed' - Pundit On How A Move For Ajax Winger Antony Could Impact Liverpool's Youngsters

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: West Ham Make Enquiry For Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain As Possible Jesse Lingard Alternative

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

'Perfect For All Parties' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Transfer Of Defender Ben Davies To Rangers

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Neco Williams
Quotes

‘It’s Great Business Yet Again’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Transfer Business

By Matty Orme6 hours ago
Podcast cover 4
Podcasts

Podcast: Matheus Nunes Or Amadou Onana As Last Summer Signing?

By Alex Caddick13 hours ago
imago1013242785h
Articles

Analysis: Jude Bellingham - Liverpool's Long-Term Transfer Target

By Alex Caddick13 hours ago