Blood-And-Thunder Nicolo Barella Perfect Fit For Klopp's Liverpool

Blood-and-thunder midfielders are a dying breed. They don’t make em like Steven Gerrard these days, do they?

Inter Milan midfield general Nicolo Barella, though, is one of the torchbearers of that specific brand of football.

(Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

As Liverpool travel to Milan to face the reigning (and potentially the eventual) Serie A champions Internazionale, a Barella-less Nerazzurri will hope they can make it through two legs of Champions League football against a Reds side at the top of their game.

Yes, Inter are current Serie A champions. Yes, they’re second in the league to AC Milan, albeit with a game in hand. And yes, Simone Inzaghi’s approach to Antonio Conte’s 3-5-2 has refreshed the side despite selling Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.

But make no mistake. Barella and Marcelo Brozovic are central to Inter’s style of play, and with the former missing both legs of the tie against Liverpool, Klopp will have one less threat to plan against over the two fixtures.

Functioning as a box-to-box midfielder in Inter’s midfield, Barella is a player every manager in world football covets. The 25-year-old Italy international has a tremendous work rate, covering for his teammates both on and off the ball, as evidenced in the video below, all while providing a bunch of assists (seven so far in Serie A, tied for fourth-most).

Need more stats? I gotchyu.

FBRef data via StatsBomb has Barella in the 95th percentile for touches in the attacking third, 95th percentile for progressive carrying distance, 94th percentile for carries into the final third, and 95th percentile for progressive passes received. He’s also in the 97th percentile for live-ball passes that lead to shot attempts.

It’s a lot of numbers, but the bottom line is this: Barella is an all-action player who utilises his passing to get involved higher up the pitch, but he’s equally adept at progressing the ball upfield. Think of him as a Super Saiyan Youri Tielemans.

Where would he fit in a Liverpool midfield, you ask?

At Inter, Barella has featured on the right of Brozovic, the deepest of Inter’s midfielders. At Liverpool, he would replace Jordan Henderson on the right of the midfield three.

His tenacious energy would allow him to cover large swathes of the pitch, and his ability to time his runs into the box would mesh well with Mo Salah’s excursions. However, susceptibility to counters would be something Liverpool would have to work around, given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s proclivity to play higher up the pitch.

All in all, though, midfielders like Barella are a dying breed, which would explain why the Italy international hasn’t been linked with a move away since settling in.

For Liverpool, Barella would represent a promise, something that Naby Keita was the last one to offer a glimpse of; the promise of a jack-of-all-trades midfielder capable of donning the legendary No. 8 shirt that tormented Inter’s “cousins,” AC Milan, way back when.

