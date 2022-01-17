Skip to main content
Breaking: Chelsea's Emma Hayes Crowned The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2021

Chelsea's Emma Hayes has been crowned The Best FIFA Women's Coach for 2021.

Hayes won three domestic trophies and for the first time in the club’s history reached the Women’s Champions League final.

Hayes held off competition from Lluis Cortes and Sarina Wiegman to win the prestigious award.

Emma Hayes

As per FIFA.com 'The Best FIFA Women's Coach is given to the most outstanding coach in women's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all women's national teams (one per team), current captains of all women's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

Previous winners include Silvia Neid, Sarina Wiegman, Reynald Pedros and Jill Ellis.

The panel have selected the winner for their achievements during the period from October 2020 to August 2021.

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award were:

  • Emma Hayes (Chelsea)
  • Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)
  • Sarina Wiegman (England)

The two players to miss out from the original five shortlisted are:

  • Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)
  • Beverly Priestman (Canada)

