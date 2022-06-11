Latest Update: News On Liverpool's Anfield Road Stand Expansion

After a late start to construction due to the Covid-19 pandemic Liverpool’s expansion of the famous Anfield Road stand is well and truly up and running. So, how is the project coming along?

With the green light given to Liverpool around a year ago for construction to begin on the iconic Anfield Road stand; the club wasted no time at all and got digging straight away with manager Jurgen Klopp picking up the first shovel.

Aerial view of Anfield (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Since then recent images of the site portray the impressive magnitude of the project with more steel works and several cranes in view. The vague outline of the new hospitality entrance can be made out with the design mirroring that of the Main stand.

Lift shafts are also visible from a distance as well as what appears to be steps leading from the hospitality section. It's safe to say work is coming along nicely and is well on track.

Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group have honoured their commitment to improving the fan experience after the overwhelming success of the Main stand expansion.

For too long now Anfield Stadium has been too small for the size of the clubs fan base and an expansion is well overdue especially with Liverpool being the most decorated football club in England they deserve a larger stadium.

On completion the newly renovated Anfield Road stand will have an additional 7,000 seats bumping the overall capacity of the stadium to 61,000.

Therefore placing Anfield fourth in the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom behind Wembley, Old Trafford and The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The project is scheduled to be finished and ready to use by the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

