Liverpool Injury Update | Which Players Will Be Available For Brighton Clash?

Liverpool were due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers on 10 September, but this was postponed as part of a nationwide suspension of football by the Football Association as a result of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

They resumed in UEFA competition on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win against Ajax in the Champions League, however, will not play Chelsea on Sunday as scheduled following a further suspension.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The international break is due to follow Matchweek 8 of the Premier League, meaning Liverpool won't be in action until they play Brighton & Hove Albion on 1 October.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a somewhat disappointing start to the season, with the Reds currently sitting 7th after six games, and a 4-1 hammering in their Champions League opener to Napoli.

This has partly been down to an unusual amount of injuries, most prevalently in the midfield position, after Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have all missed out at some point through injury. This prompted the deadline day loan signing of Arthur Melo from Juventus.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

During Liverpool's 2-1 win over Ajax at Anfield, Liverpool were able to fully welcome back Joel Matip, Thiago, and Diogo Jota to the starting eleven - with all three proving crucial to the victory.

There are still eight first-team players who are still absent from Jurgen Klopp's selection - but many are expected to make significant steps on their road to recovery before Liverpool's next fixture.

The first is Jordan Henderson, who was initially feared to be out for a lengthy spell of time with injury but is now expected to be back fit for the encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion on 1 October.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed that Andrew Robertson will be out until "after the international break". This was after "he felt something" late on in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Napoli.

Ibrahima Konate is one of few players who hasn't featured at all this season for Liverpool but is expected to return to training during the international break. However, there is no time scale for the return of Curtis Jones, who has been sidelined since Liverpool's FA Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Caoimhin Kelleher may also be available at Jurgen Klopp's discretion following images of the Irish goalkeeper in training. This could relieve concerns in the position, especially with Alisson's somewhat unpredictable nature of availability.

New right-back signing, Calvin Ramsey, may also be available in a few weeks after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he is getting "closer and closer" which could indicate his return to training may not be long after the international break. The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for the club.

Both Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are expected to be out through injury for a much longer time, with Oxlade-Chamberlain suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season. Naby Keita is set to be out until some point in October, despite being selected for international duty for Guinea.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |