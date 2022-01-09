Skip to main content
Official: Liverpool Announce Departure Of Rinsola Babajide

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of Rinsola Babajide after her contract with LFC Women was cancelled by mutual consent.

The club announced the news that the 23 year old would be leaving on their official Twitter account and website.

'We can confirm that Rinsola Babajide has left the club. Everyone at LFC Women would like to thank Rinsola for her efforts and wish her every success in the future'

After joining Liverpool in January 2018, Babajide scored an impressive 21 goals in 58 appearances.

Rinsola Babajide

Babajide spent the last few months on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The player also took to her social media channels to thank the Liverpool fans for their support.

'After 4 years, my time at Liverpool Women Football Club has come to an end, I want to say a massive thank you to the fans for all the love and support you showed me throughout the year, the fans are hands down the best thing that's happened to the club, it was a pleasure being able to play in front of you all week in week out through the good and tough times, I always heard yous singing and believing no matter what, for that reason this club will always have a special place in my heart so thank you for all the memories. #YNWA'

