Report: Liverpool Could Switch Shirt Sponsorship Deal From Standard Chartered In 2023

Liverpool could change their shirt sponsorship from Standard Chartered when the current deal comes to an end in 2023 according to a report.

Standard Chartered took over from Carlsberg in 2010 and has been on the front of Liverpool shirts ever since. It is reported by The Athletic to have originally been worth £20million per season.

As it stands, there is no agreement in place currently to extend the deal and Liverpool could look elsewhere as they look for a lucrative contract going forward.

Liverpool and Standard Chartered claim however that discussions continue and no decision has been made as to whether their partnership will carry on.

The Athletic report that Liverpool have already held talks with other companies about taking over from Standard Chartered and will be looking for more than £40million per season.

One thing that is certain is that Standard Chartered will continue to be the shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

