Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Shirt Sponsorship Deal From Standard Chartered In 2023

Liverpool could change their shirt sponsorship from Standard Chartered when the current deal comes to an end in 2023 according to a report.

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered took over from Carlsberg in 2010 and has been on the front of Liverpool shirts ever since. It is reported by The Athletic to have originally been worth £20million per season.

As it stands, there is no agreement in place currently to extend the deal and Liverpool could look elsewhere as they look for a lucrative contract going forward.

Liverpool and Standard Chartered claim however that discussions continue and no decision has been made as to whether their partnership will carry on.

The Athletic report that Liverpool have already held talks with other companies about taking over from Standard Chartered and will be looking for more than £40million per season.

One thing that is certain is that Standard Chartered will continue to be the shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See leaked images of the rumoured home and away kits at the links below.

Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Im Looking Forward To Playing' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara Looks Ahead To FA Cup Final After Previous Wembley Heartbreak

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Sadio Mane & FSG Stance Revealed On New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Articles

Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Early Starting XI Prediction

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Demands Revealed

By LFC Transfer Room16 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew21 hours ago
Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

'Football Is About Creating Memories' - Alisson Becker Reflects On What Liverpool Could Achieve This Season

By Neil Andrew23 hours ago