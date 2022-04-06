Skip to main content
Report: Mohamed Salah Rejects New Liverpool Contract Worth £400,000 Per Week

New reports have come out saying that the Egyptian forward has rejected a contract offer of £400,000 per week.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world, no doubt about it. 

Unfortunately, due to playing so much football and the pressure of very public contract negotiations, Salah's form has drastically changed since January.

Mohamed Salah

The forward played in the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt in January, featured in almost all of Liverpool's matches this season, and lead Egypt to the brink of World Cup qualification.

All of that football and a stressful contract situation has led to a string of poor performances.

Liverpool supporters thought that all of this would be put in the rearview mirror after Egyptian sports minister Ashraf Sobhi revealed that Salah's goal was to renew his Liverpool contract.

Despite both sides wanting to get a deal done, it seems that there has been another roadblock.

Salah Rejects Liverpool Contract Offer

Mohamed Salah
According to new reports, Mohamed Salah has rejected Liverpool's latest contract offer.

David Maddock of the Daily Mirror has reported that Salah rejected Liverpool's offer that would see him earn £400,000 per week. 

This is surprising to many as the reported fee is what Salah was originally demanding.

If Liverpool and Salah cannot reach an agreement for a new contract, the club may be forced to sell him this summer.

Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Real Madrid have all registered interest in signing Salah if he becomes available. 

