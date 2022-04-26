Report: Liverpool Contact Aurelien Tchouameni Over Summer Transfer | Jurgen Klopp 'Loves' The Player

Whilst Jurgen Klopp is preparing his Liverpool side for (another) Champions League semi-final, reports have come out of France stating that Liverpool have made initial contact with AS Monaco midfielder, Aurélien Tchouaméni, according to French football reporter Santi Aouna.

Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

The 22-year-old dynamic midfield man is reportedly ready to leave Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in the summer, and with his contract expiring in 2024, The Monégasques may want to cash in on the youngster, valued at around £42million, whilst interest in him is at it's peak.

Tchouaméni is also a subject of interest for Real Madrid but reports are suggesting the Spanish giants have turned their midfield attentions to the development of current youngsters Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

With the assumed arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer too, they may have their attention elsewhere during this upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United has also been rumoured to be in for the Frenchman, which again signals his intention to move this summer.

Whilst only 'initial contact has been made it is the first sign of what could be a busy summer for Liverpool as they seek to add more quality to their midfield.

Who is Aurélien Tchouaméni?

The former Bordeaux man arrived at Monaco for a fee of around £16m in January 2020 and has been a first-team regular and revelation ever since in the central midfield position.

Deployed more often than not as a holding midfielder, playing there 43 times this season for Monaco, Tchouaméni also has the skillset to be more mobile in a central midfield role.

He offers dynamism with his dribbling skills and boasts a confidence and willingness to shoot in the advanced positions we sometimes see Naby Keita and Thiago in.

In fact, Tchouaméni finds himself in the 88th percentile vs other midfielders and averages just over a shot a game; he has found the back of the net once this season and has an assist to his name too.

Defensively he poses an impressive resumé: he successfully tackles and intercepts on average three times a game in order to break down transitions and play, but he is also an assured ball carrier and progressive passer.

Standing at over six feet tall, he is a beast in the air and is seen somewhat as an aerial specialist. Liverpool is lethal at set-pieces and Tchouaméni could find himself adding to the current mix of aerial threats already at Anfield.

The Monaco man's impressive form has resulted in finding himself being called up for the French national team, featuring eight times and scoring once for Les Bleus.

The midfield maestro may want to establish himself at a higher profile club such as Liverpool in order to secure his selection for the upcoming World Cup.

Tchouameni in action for France (Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA)

Liverpool's Midfield Conundrum: Tchouaméni To Choose From?

The Reds are currently well stacked in midfield, but this may not be the case when it comes to the summer transfer window.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's minutes have all but diminished this season, with youngsters Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones seemingly above him in the Liverpool pecking order, not to mention Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara.

The England international may find his quest for first-team football is elsewhere as he searches for more minutes in the Premier League in his prime years.

Are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's days numbered? IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

James Milner is the veteran of the Liverpool group and whilst he is effective at what he does, and will no doubt go down as one of the greatest Bosman signings in Premier League history, he now often plays just a cameo role for the Reds. Milner's contract is expiring this summer so he too could find his football away from Anfield.

This would leave at least two holes in the midfield and no one really to stand in should the ex-Monaco man Fabinho be out long term, as discussed on The Room podcast this week.

Could Tchouaméni be the player to not only fill that void, but also be the one to establish himself in the Liverpool midfield long term after the likes of Thiago (31) and Henderson (31) leave Merseyside too?

It is getting to that time of the season where links to Liverpool are going to become more frequent, this is a transfer that makes absolute sense for all parties involved and one in which that would be an exciting addition for Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok