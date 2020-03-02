Official: Manchester City sign Yan Couto from Coritiba

Manchester City have secured the signature of highly-rated Brazilian youngster Yan Couto from Coritiba.

The full-back was on the radar of several clubs due to his contract with Coritiba expiring at the end of the season. Arsenal and Barcelona were reported as the most likely to complete a deal, at least until Manchester City stepped up their interest towards the end of the January transfer window.

The teenager was part of the Brazil team that won the U17s World Cup last November – a tournament where he created more chances than any other defender.

Manchester City fans shouldn’t expect to see Couto feature anytime soon though, as he will remain with Coritiba until he turns 18 in June, before making the move to Manchester to enter his five-year-deal at the Etihad Stadium.

