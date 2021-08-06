Lionel Messi Receives 'Concrete and Official' Offer From Man City Owners

Lionel Messi has reportedly received what has been described as his only 'concrete and official' offer, from the owners of Manchester City, as per claims from France.

Following Thursday's shock announcement from FC Barcelona that stated the Argentine football legend would not be returning to the Camp Nou this summer, speculation surrounding his future this summer has heightened.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, links to the likes of Manchester City, PSG, moves back to Argentina, and even transfers to the MLS have been rife - despite the former of the aforementioned clubs seemingly removing themselves from the situation very early on.

Moments after the official club statement from the Camp Nou, Pol Ballus of the Times stated that Manchester City would not be entering the race to sign Lionel Messi this summer - despite their strong interest last summer.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers?

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

A staggering claim from France has claimed that City Football Group, the parent company behind Manchester City and several other clubs around the globe, have made an opening contractual offer for Lionel Messi.

As per an exclusive report from Le10Sport, Messi has so far received only one 'concrete and official' offer - and this has come from the City Football Group, who have made the 'firm proposal' to Lionel Messi and his entourage.

The report continues by claiming that their sources have revealed that the player has been offered a three-year contract: The first two years being at Manchester City, with the final year at fellow City Football Group side, New York City in the MLS.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

This still seems very hard to believe at this stage.

In the hours running up to the report from France, several of the more reputable sources for Manchester City news over in England have rejected the idea that the Premier League champions could make a move for Lionel Messi.

This summer, the focus still appears to be very much on Harry Kane of Tottenham, with Daniel Levy and co still holding out for a transfer fee in excess of £140 million - despite the England captain attempting to force his way out of London towards the Etihad Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra