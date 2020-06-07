Exclusive: Man City forward agrees to Bundesliga switch - described as feeling 'undervalued' at the club

Manchester City youth forward Charlie McNeil has agreed to a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, following interest from a number of top European clubs, City Xtra understand.

The 16-year-old had announced on his instagram two days ago that he would be leaving the City academy after six years with the club. McNeil said:

"Massive thank you to @ManCity for everything over the past 6 years. It's been such a pleasure to play with some amazing players and made some amazing friends too. Thanks to all the staff and players for helping me develop as a player and also as a person. I wish everyone the very best, thank you."

It was previously reported early last month that Charlie McNeil was at the centre of a 'transfer tug-of-war' between Juventus and RB Leipzig after he had been feeling 'increasingly undervalued' at the City Football Academy.

City Xtra now understand that it is the latter who have won the race for the England under-16 international, with McNeil set to follow in the footsteps of Noah Ohio by making the move to the Bundesliga club.

Noah Ohio and Charlie McNeil will now make it two departures in just over a year from Manchester City's youth ranks to RB Leipzig, who appear to be making significant movements in the acquisition of teenage talent across Europe.

The Premier League side also appear to be doing the same, following the signings of Kluiverth Aguilar and Yan Couto in recent months, however the inability to provide a clear path to first-team football appears to be having a detrimental effect on some names, forcing them to seek moves abroad.

