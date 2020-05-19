City Xtra
Man City star 'isn't interested' in a move to Liverpool - player prefers a move to Germany

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's Leroy Sané isn't interested in a move to Liverpool, according to Sport Bild. 

Recent reports claim that Jürgen Klopp's side have shown an interest in bringing the discontented German winger to Anfield. The Reds have been keen to strengthen the depth of their forward positions in recent times, which has led to links with another German forward - RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. 

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

However, it seems a switch to a Premier League rival doesn't appeal to Sané and he reportedly has his heart set on joining Bayern Munich, who have publicly courted the player for over a year. 

Liverpool will have to turn their attention to other targets- but it appears that Bayern Munich are only growing closer to getting their man, as links between Bayern and Sané persist.

Sané has scored 39 goals in 134 appearances since moving to City in 2016.

