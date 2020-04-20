Man City target 'not convinced' by a move to PSG - 'more interested' in a move to England

Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly looks to have snubbed a move to PSG, as he is 'more interested' in a move to England, according to Le10Sport.

The centre-back has informed his entourage that he is 'not convinced' by a move to PSG, even if a substantial offer is made. The 28-year-old is said to prefer a move to England; with particularly strong interest from Manchester City and Manchester United. Staying in Italy is also thought to be an option for Koulibaly.

Manchester City's recent interest in a central defender has been incited by the potential departure of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones; which could leave further holes in Pep Guardiola's already fragile back line.

Named as the best defender in Serie A during the 2018/19 season; it comes as no surprise that Manchester City would be willing to break the bank for the Senegalese international.

