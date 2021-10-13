Man City Aim to 'Improve' Mino Raiola Relations to Secure Erling Haaland Transfer - Dortmund Star 'Wants' Premier League Challenge

Manchester City are looking to mend their relations with Mino Raiola in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old marksman for several months, as they try and acquire the services of a top centre-forward to replace Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barcelona in June.

After failing to secure the arrival of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane in the summer, Pep Guardiola's side are seeking to defend their league crown and possibly go one step further in the Champions League without an out-and-out striker among their ranks.

It was reported recently that the Sky Blues are 'ready' to sign Haaland when his £64 million release clause kicks in next summer, with the Manchester side 'planning meetings' with the striker's agent Mino Raiola in January.

READ MORE: Major boost for Man City in hopes to sign striker during January

READ MORE: Man City coach 'on the radar' of South American club for top job

According to the information of Andreas Korssund, City want to improve their ties with Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland next summer.

It has further been mentioned that Haaland desires to move to the Premier League as he looks for a new challenge, and that City are the frontrunners in the race to land the forward.

City had recently emerged as one of the leading contenders to lure Haaland from Dortmund owing to their ties with Puma, who are set to tempt the Norway international with a sensational sponsorship package of £50 million over a period of four years.

Moreover, it has been stated that Raiola is set to hold talks with the Etihad hierarchy in January over a possible switch to the east side of Manchester for Haaland, whose father Alfie, is good friends with Bjorn Gulden - Norwegian chief executive of Puma.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling wants assurances before re-opening Man City talks

READ MORE: City set to get in position for €60M Barcelona star if opportunity arises

Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park over the past year, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid all vesting their interest in the young sharpshooter.

The Bryne FK academy graduate, whose existing deal runs till 2024, has proved his status as one of the best and most clinical finishers across Europe in recent seasons - having netted 68 times in 67 appearances across all competitions since his move to Dortmund last summer.

While City have also been linked with a swoop for Fiorentina and Serbia forward Dušan Vlahović, Haaland could prove to be a sensational acquisition should the Etihad hierarchy manage to win the race for his signature.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra