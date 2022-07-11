Report: Gerard Romero Reports Bernardo Silva Transfer Still Depends On Frenkie De Jong

Reports have been conflicting in recent days regarding Bernardo Silva and Barcelona. Some have reported Barcelona's pursuit has nothing to do with Frenkie De Jong, while others have reported it has everything to do with the Dutch midfielder.

Barcelona want Bernardo next season, as Xavi sees him as pivotal to the project, but Bernardo is set to stay at Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva is set to stay at Manchester City IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva lies on the Frenkie De Jong transfer to Manchester United. The transfer is being held up by deferred wages owed to Frenkie by Barcelona, in the sum of €17.3million.

Barcelona are confident of securing Jules Kounde, and Robert Lewandowski, but there is uncertainty around Bernardo Silva. The funds for his deal are not yet secure. Manchester City are looking for around €80-100million for Silva if there is to be any advances made.

Silva himself has not asked to leave or even hinted at the possibility. Manchester City expect the player to be at the club next season, after already losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Barcelona may try to sign Bernardo Silva should the Frenkie De Jong transfer ever fully materialize, but City are expected to hold firm on their stance.

