Maguire: Rashford most talented I've played with

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire has spoken very highly of Marcus Rashford, touting the 22-year-old as the most talented player he's ever played with.

Rashford, of course, knows Maguire from England duty but in the centre-back's debut campaign at Manchester United, he's enjoyed the season of his career so far.

United's no. 10 has been pivotal this term, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Appearing on the 'Captains' episode of the UTD Podcast alongside Bryan Robson, Maguire heaped praise on Rashford for more reasons than one:

“Marcus is there and battles through every game. Obviously he’s had a bad injury but he’s battling hard to get back. He’s always wanting to make himself available. On the pitch, he’s amazed me. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with. I can’t speak highly enough of him. I think he’s going to have an exceptional career. I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but I think he’s going to be a wonderful player for Manchester United, as he is now."

Rashford has proved just how far he can go at United this season; his goals could see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secure a top-four spot and silverware in his first full season in charge.

It's refreshing to see his team-mates recognising his clear quality though, even though United fans don't need to be told.

With 14 Premier League goals to his name before suffering a frustrating injury, Rashford will be eyeing a 20+ goal season if it's to be completed.

Realistically, he could aim for higher than that though.

