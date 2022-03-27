Manchester United Owners Glazer Family Voted the Worst Owners in the Premier League

The Glazer family will feel intense pressure with Manchester United missing out on UEFA Champions League places next season as the 20-time Premier League winners struggle to win the remaining fixtures.

The broadcasting revenue alone from the biggest European competition is substantial enough to allow the American owners to bring in large cuts of dividends into the club.

The team based in Old Trafford was first taken control of by the Americans when Malcolm Glazer and his sons started buying shares with voting rights about 17 years ago in the year 2005.

Ever since the takeover, the club has been suffering tremendously from the hierarchy's underinvestment of club facilities, poor budget allocation, and awful recruitment strategies.

(first from the left) CEO Richard Arnold, Joint Chairmen Joel Glazer, and Avram Glazer attending a game at Old Trafford IMAGO / PA Images

Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and CEO David Gill's retirement in 2012 led to the debacle of the Premier League giants after incompetency caused by the micro-management of Joel Glazer and poor decision-making by the inexperienced football administrator Ed Woodward, who helped the head of the Glazer family to purchase the English club through a leveraged buyout clause.

This move caused rage among the club supporters as the club was significantly burdened with huge debts.

In a survey of around 10,500 people conducted by Nick Harris of the Sunday Mail, the American businessmen, who own the Red Devils scored an approval rating of 4.04%, the lowest score among the list of 20 Premier League Clubs.

The poll was conducted in a systematic manner online where several sets of questions were asked. These included opinions regarding independent regulators, custodian review, merits, and demerits of the club.

Brentford recorded the highest approval rating in this survey and most of their fans were happy with principal owner Matt Benham's business model.

Manchester United were ranked as the club with the third most damaging owners in the Premier League, with many fans criticizing the lack of quality behind the Premier League Owners fitness test.

As per the independent surveyor, around 500 people on average represented each club. These numbers showcase the reliability of the datasets collected through social media platforms and on the publication's website.

One fan who took part in the survey said, "Rotten from top to bottom. No longer a football club rather a merchandising vehicle."

The above comments relay how upset the fans are about the ability of the owners to run the club successfully.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |