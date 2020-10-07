SI.com
South American great claims "there aren't many" like Facundo Pellistri

Alex Turk

Manchester United have been touted to sign a winger all transfer window, but the acquisition of two came as a surprise on Deadline Day.

Neither player is Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, but instead 18-year-old pairing Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

The latter arrives at Old Trafford from Penarol and will hope to stake a claim in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team for the remainder of the season.

Former Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme has described Pellistri as a "rascal," and claims that a player like him doesn't come around often:

“He is young and talented. He hasn't played that much but you can see he is a real rascal with the ball at his feet. And that is important. There aren't many like him around, who have the courage to be so cheeky on the pitch. That is highly valuable.”

Riquelme enjoyed a wonderful playing at the likes of Barcelona and Villareal, but admitted five years ago that his only regret was failing to link up with Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2006.

Diallo has scored once in the measly 25 minutes he featured in for Atalanta last season, so hopefully, we can watch him continue to progress over in Italy.

Pellistri isn't exactly what the fans have been hoping for all window. The Uruguayan will most likely struggle to make an instant impact, however, 

Plenty of the fanbase are simply relieved that there is no more business to be done for the time being, so hopefully, Pellistri can kick-start with a ban.

