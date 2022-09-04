Skip to main content

The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested

A new report has emerged on Sunday night stating that the Glazers have named their price for the sale of Manchester United.

Manchester United fans continue to push for the removal of the Glazer family from their ownership of the club

Protests have intensified this season with a major gathering taking place ahead of the Liverpool victory two weeks ago. 

United fans continue to make their voices heard on social media and in Old Trafford every matchday as they wait until the Glazers leave the club. 

Supporters may now have something to start getting hopeful for with a new report suggesting that the Glazers have stated their sale price. 

Glazers Out

United fans are being the most vocal they have been recently with so much action being taken across social media especially. 

In recent weeks, reports of a possible takeover by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and or Michael Knighton have emerged.

The reports or there being a potential buyer have excited fans that the Glazer regime could be coming to an end. 

However a new report has emerged which has now added a new potential buyer to the possible challengers for the Glazers. 

Glazers Out

According to the report from Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail;

“Around £3.75billion would be enough to prise Manchester United from the Glazer family, according to well-placed sources.

“The purchase of Manchester United is well within the range of a sovereign wealth fund such as Dubai, which is yet to follow Abu Dhabi (Man City) and Saudi Arabia (Newcastle) in adding a top-flight club to its portfolio. The Emirate is rumoured be a CONTENDER.”

