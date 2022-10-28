Manchester United Have Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper On Shortlist

The search for a new long term goalkeeper at Manchester United seems to be well and truly on. Many reports across the past weeks have linked United with a number of keepers.

With a real uncertainty hanging over David De Gea’s future, United fans will continue to discuss a potential replacement. Many fans suggest that Erik Ten Hag should turn to Dean Henderson.

Henderson is on loan at Nottingham Forest and has impressed in spells this season. However, following an interview at the start of the season some fans don’t want to see him succeed the Spaniard.

Amongst players that have been linked is Porto keeper Diogo Costa. Costa is attracting interest from all over Europe as he continues to impress.

According to a new report from The Athletic, United are searching for keepers who match Ten Hag’s ‘copybook’. Alongside Costa, United are said to have Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon on their list.

The report says; “Manchester United are currently searching the market for goalkeepers who match the Ten Hag copybook. Diogo Costa is being watched by United staff. Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon is another on United’s list.”

The 25 year old Spanish goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets in 11 appearances so far this season. Valued at a minimum of around £35-£30million, Simon is attracting interest from many top European clubs.

It’s unclear how much United could spend on a new keeper in the future as well as when they could move for a new face between the sticks.

