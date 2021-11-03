Final Score Predictions for Every Week 10 SEC Matchup

It's already Week 10 of the college football season, and there is a full slate of great SEC games coming up on Saturday.

One to turn your attention to will be this weekend's matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3). MSU comes off a 31-17 win over the formerly No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, while the Razorbacks, who started the season hot, just snapped a three-game losing streak with a 45-3 victory over Arkansas - Pine Bluff.

Here are some early predictions for each SEC game this weekend, including State's upcoming matchup.

Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

This game should be a no-brainer. Georgia has a powerful offense and one of the top defenses in the nation. They have totaled 303 points on the season while only giving up 53 in eight total games. Meanwhile, Missouri is a train wreck at the bottom of the SEC. They are ahead of only Vanderbilt, who they beat by a whopping nine points last Saturday. Don't expect this one to be a contest by the end of the first quarter.

Final score: Georgia 52, Missouri 10

Liberty at No. 15 Ole Miss

There is nothing more fun than a game wrapped around drama, especially when Ole Miss is involved. Former Rebels coach Hugh Freeze, who resigned in 2017 after a scandal, will be making his return to Oxford when he leads the Liberty Flames against the Rebels. The Flames are a talented independent team that is 7-2 on the season, but most of their victories have not come against quality opponents. On the other hand, the Rebels might be without Heisman contender Matt Corral. The game will likely be close, but the explosive Ole Miss offense should make up for all of their defensive struggles.

Final score: Ole Miss 34, Liberty 28

No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M

Auburn and Texas A&M have each had whirlwind seasons. Both teams were ranked highly to start the season, slipped out of the top 25 after a few weeks and are rising again. The biggest difference-maker in the teams' upcoming game will be quarterback play. Auburn is led by third-year starter Bo Nix. This season, Nix has thrown nine touchdowns with only two interceptions and has added four touchdowns on the ground. However, he is wildly inconsistent and anything can happen with him. Texas A&M's Zach Calzada had a great game against Alabama nearly a month ago, but has been mediocre since then. Still, I trust the experience of Nix over Calzada.

Final score: Auburn 27, Texas A&M 20

Mississippi State at Arkansas

One team is moving up, and the other is moving down. MSU's Will Rogers has had two dominating games in a row, including a record-setting performance against Kentucky last weekend. The defense has stepped up and forced five turnovers-- four of which were interceptions-- in the last two games. Before beating Arkansas - Pine Bluff, Arkansas lost three games in a row to Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn. A team that looked so promising at the beginning of the season is falling apart at the seams. Every year, the game between the two teams is very close no matter how good or bad each team is. This game will likely be decided by missed field goals and failed two-point conversion attempts.

Final score: Mississippi State 31, Arkansas 29

LSU at No. 3 Alabama

Alabama is looking to get into the College Football Playoff for the seventh time since its creation in 2014, while LSU is just trying to figure out who the next football coach will be. Bryce Young has been a valuable asset for the Crimson Tide: he has completed exactly 70 percent of his passes for 26 touchdowns and three interceptions. Young is surrounded by some of the best players at their respective positions in the country, which makes his job a lot easier. LSU had a bye week this past weekend, but it probably didn't help them much. The Tigers are too depleted and have so much controversy surrounding their athletic program that is likely distracting.

Final score: Alabama 45, LSU 21

Tennessee at No. 18 Kentucky

Kentucky may be the higher-ranked team, but their record is deceiving. Their six victories have been over average teams, and they are coming off a bad loss to Mississippi State in which quarterback Will Levis played arguably the worst game of his career. Kentucky needs to recover and avoid losing three in a row, but that will be hard against Tennessee. The Volunteers are 2-3 in the SEC but have the ability to put points on the board quickly. If Levis coughs the ball up as much as he did against MSU, then the Wildcats will have no chance of recovering. However, they are lucky: the game is at Kroger Field in Lexington, so there shouldn't be a lot of trash thrown on the field by angry Tennessee fans.

Final score: Tennessee 35, Kentucky 27

Florida at South Carolina

Last but not least, we have arguably the most boring game of the SEC slate. South Carolina is boringly average, and Florida is in the middle of a meltdown under Dan Mullen. Both teams have an even 4-4 record. Neither team has an outstanding offense or defense, they are just...there. However, Florida has proven that they have the ability to compete and win much better than the Gamecocks can. The game will probably be ugly, but the Gators should come out on top.

Final score: Florida 20, South Carolina 10