Report: A Former Sooner Great Could be Returning to an NFL Roster

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly bringing in Adrian Peterson for a work out in the wake of Derrick Henry's injury.

A Sooner legend could soon be returning to the gridiron.

The Tennessee Titans are bringing in former OU running back Adrian Peterson for a workout, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

There is a massive hole at running back in Nashville as the Titans fear running back Derrick Henry could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Henry was running away with the NFL rushing title before the injury, as he had totaled 937 rushing yards this season — 288 yards more than second place Jonathan Taylor.

Peterson entered the year as a free agent, content to wait for his shot to get picked up by a team.

Though he’s a 36-year-old, he’s proved he can still be a positive for a team, totaling 604 yards last year as a member of a running back committee in Detroit. Before his stop in the Motor City, Peterson had spend two years with the Washington Football Team.

Peterson had previously stated that he wants to play until he becomes the NFL’s all-time rushing leader. He currently sits fifth in NFL history, situated behind Barry Sanders, Frank Gore, Walter Payton and Emmitt Smith.

Smith still leads Peterson by 3,535 yards.

