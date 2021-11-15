Former Texas Coach Tom Herman Might Be On The Move

This season, the Texas Longhorns have a new head coach, Steve Sarkisian. So far, Sarkisian’s ‘all gas no breaks’ mentality hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype, with the Longhorns riding a five-game losing streak.

Most recently, the Longhorns fell to the Kansas Jayhawks at home, dropping their season record to 4-6. This begs the question of whether Texas was a better team under Tom Herman.

Despite not living up to expectations in Austin, former Longhorn head coach Tom Herman had a 54-22 overall record as a head coach (including a 5-0 record in bowl games).

Following Washington’s humiliating 35-30 home loss to Arizona State on Saturday night, the Huskies fired head coach Jimmy Lake, and Herman is rumored to be a contender for his replacement.

Could this work out for the Huskies?

The former Texas head coach and current Chicago Bears offensive analyst has an excellent recruiting record. During his time in Austin, he finished 3rd, 3rd, and 8th in the national recruiting rankings.

In addition, Herman made his mark even before coaching the Longhorns when he turned around the Houston Cougars program into an instant relevant team in college football.

On the other hand, Herman has shown an inability to develop talent, and he has struggled to please donors. Furthermore, Herman has never coached on the west coast.

Other candidates for the job include Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and Nevada head coach Jay Norvell.

