Jerry Stackhouse Having An Impact On The Golden State Warriors Defense
It appears former NBA player Jerry Stackhouse has landed on his feet.
Last year Stackhouse was fired as the Vanderbilt coach but is now as assistant with the Golden State Warriors. Stackhouse and Terry Stotts are two new additions to the staff
“Both Terry and Jerry have been wonderful fits,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Sunday's practice. “Sometimes you need new blood on the roster, and sometimes you need it on the coaching staff. You need different voices. You need different experiences.”
The Warriors (10-2) have the league's second-best record, trailing only the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. While they have been known for scoring because of Steph Curry, they got off to the hot start because of defense.
Kerr credited Stackhouse for the change. Defense has always been part of his game, dating to his days as a player in the 1990s.
“I couldn't be happier with those two guys, what they mean to me and what they mean to our team,” Kerr said of Stotts and Stackhouse. “It goes way beyond X's and O's and what coverages we’re in or what plays we run. It’s just the culture, the fit into the culture, and adding to it, and the vibe and the friendship and the collaboration. They're both just wonderful coaches but, also, I look forward to seeing them and working with them every day.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
