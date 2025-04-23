JJ Redick Back In Good Graces Of Lakers Legend After Game 2 Adjustments
Coaching the Los Angeles Lakers comes with a lot of expectations from the fans and former players.
After losing Game 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was among those to criticize Lakers coach JJ Redick. The Lakers bounced back in Game 2, so Johnson was back on the Redick bandwagon.
Here's what Johnson posted on X Wednesday: "JJ Redick made amazing adjustments in last night’s game first on defense - they pressured more and were overall more physical. We were in attack mode last night! Coach Reddick had the Lakers move the ball and their bodies on offense. We attacked the basket, got Minnesota in foul trouble, and we went to the free throw line a lot - something we didn’t do in Game 1. Luka Doncic was something special. He had 22 pts at the half and closed the game with 31 points. LeBron chipped in with 21 points."
With the series tied, the Lakers can regain control in Game 3.
Johnson continued the praise: "My hat goes off to all the Lakers players and Coach JJ Redick. It was beautiful to watch them play basketball yesterday. The second half had its challenges as the Timberwolves were able to close the gap and come within 9 points but ultimately the Lakers were able to pull out the victory 94-85!"
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
