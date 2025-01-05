Lakers Coach JJ Redick Downplays Comments From NBA Hall Of Famer
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick recently address comments made by TNT analyst Charles Barkley but choose not to pay much attention to it.
On Saturday, Reddick responded.
"I didn't make it through all the way the clip," Redick said. "I've got to be honest with you. My resting heart rate is probably 64. I watched clip, it was 64. I literally don't care. I have other thoughts but don't care."
Barkley called Redick a "dead man walking" because of his job with the Lakers this season. Barkley also said coaches like Redick are part of the reason for NBA television ratings dropping.
"[Redick] said something about we're the reason people ain't watching this crappy product we got. ... Yeah, us," Barkley said. "Like we're out there jacking up a hundred 3s a night."
MAD MAX TAKES A SHOT AT MIAMI HEAT
Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell took a second shot against the Miami Heat within a week.
On Friday, Maxwell gave his take on the Heat's handling of the Jimmy Butler contract extension. Maxwell said the Heat are in the wrong. He even brought up LeBron James leaving Miami to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here's what Maxwell posted on X: "I completely understand now why Lebron would leave Miami to go back to Cleveland (of all places) and now Jimmy Butler wants out. There is a special kind of stupid in the water out there."
A day after requesting a trade, Butler was suspended for seven games by the organization. The Heat said it was due to conduct detrimental to the team. It was Maxwell's second time chiming in on the Heat. Earlier, he praised Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson for throwing Miami guard Tyler Herro to the ground during a late-game scuffle.
Maxwell, who was nicknamed Mad Max during his playing days, loved it.
Here's what he posted on X: "I love me some Amen Thompson. Put his fine on my tab Rockets. And I’ll take care of anyone else’s fine that stands up for their Rockets teammates."
The reaction from Maxwell was expected. He was known for his fiery temper when he played with teams that included the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs from 1988-2001. He once confronted a fan in the stands for heckling. He suspended 10 games and fined $20,000 for the incident. The NBA has yet to hand out punishment for the Herro-Thompson dust-up that also caused Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Jalen Brown to get suspended.
"I love it!!," Maxwell wrote in another post. "Amen teach me some jiu jitsu young fella!"
