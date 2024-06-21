Magic Johnson Says Lakers Need To Improve Roster After JJ Redick Hiring
Magic Johnson is considered Mr. Laker in the Los Angeles area.
So his opinion on the organization matters.
Johnson gave his thoughts on the Lakers hiring JJ Redick as their new coach Thursday. Johnson backed the decision but said they still need to improve the roster.
"Naming a head coach was just the first step," Johnson posted on X. "Even bigger than naming JJ Redick as the Head Coach, [general manager] Rob Pelinka's next step must be to improve the roster if we are going to compete against all the powerhouse teams in the West like the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Mavericks, Suns."
This is Redick's first job as a coach. He is following the likes of Jason Kidd, Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr as former players who had no experience before taking coaching jobs.
Kerr has been the most successful, winning four titles with the Golden State Warriors since 2014. Kidd led the Dallas Mavericks to the Finals this season, losing to the Boston Celtics. Rivers also won a title with a Celtics in 2008.
"I’m cautiously optimistic that this new hire is a success for both the Lakers and JJ Redick," Johnson posted. "I enjoyed watching him as a player - great 3-point shooting, high basketball IQ, passion for the game, and mental and physical toughness. If he can bring how he played professionally to the Lakers - this could work out! But will his transition from star basketball player to head coach end up like Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd, Ty Lue, or Doc Rivers or the former NBA players turned coaches who weren’t successful?"
