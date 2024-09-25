NBA Champion Still Refers To Larry Bird As Greatest Player In Boston Celtics History
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird is a hero to many NBA fans.
He is going to go down as one of the best basketball players of his time. Even current Celtics star Jayson Tatum refers to Bird as the greatest in franchise history.
Winning as many NBA titles as Bird did in Boston is the goal Tatum eventually wants to reach. Bird won three NBA titles with the Celtics.
Tatum is motivated by the past. He was interviewed by Jared Greenberg of NBA TV. Tatum said Bird is his motivation.
Bird's accomplishments are what motivates Tatum to be the player he is. He wants to be just like Larry Legend.
"The company that I joined in doing that," Tatum said. "The motivation came from not being satisfied. Larry Bird is the best Celtic to ever wear this uniform. That's the guy I'm chasing. Even if I fall short, I had a hell of a career. I am chasing the guy who is the best Celtic to ever wear this uniform."
Bird was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998. He was also selected to play in the NBA All-Star game 12 times during his illustrious career.
Being selected to seven more NBA All-Star games might not be within Tatum's reach. Bird and Bill Russell's team record of 12 selections might not ever be broken.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayHoops