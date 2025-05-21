Nick Wright Says Knicks Great Has Lost Sacred Spot To Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks have one of the most stories traditions in NBA history. Winning a championship puts players in folklore status among fans. It also places them on the sacred Mount Rushmore.
The list generally consists of Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and Bernard King. With the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1999, a new player could join the conversation. Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 recently raised the question on social media.
"Reed, Frazier, Ewing are three locks," Wright said. "I think Brunson is four."
That leaves King facing the possibility of being replaced. He doesn't have the titles like Reed and Frazier. He doesn't have the longevity of Ewing. King only played four seasons in New York before he was cut in 1987.
King was destined for greatness as a Knick when he averaged 32.9 points in 1984-85 before the season was interrupted by a devastating knee injury. His career was later revived with the Washington Bullets.
King proved he wasn't washed up like the Knicks thought by averaging 28.4 points with the Bullets in 1990-91. Still, his star power probably fades if Brunson wins a title with the Knicks.
"The guy he's [Brunson} competing with is Bernard King," Wright said. "But Bernard King, who I think was 50th on our 50 greatest players of the last 50 years list had a shortened career due to injury. He's [Brunson] pretty clearly the best Knick since Patrick Ewing."
