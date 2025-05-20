Three-Time NBA Champion Says LeBron James Not Yet In Lakers Statue Territory
Three-time NBA champion Byron Scott has a soft spot for his era.
Scott won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers during the Showtime Era in the 1980s alongside Magic Johnson, James Worthy and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. They are among the Laker greats who have statues outside Crypto Arena, joining the likes of Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West.
This is why Scott feels LeBron James has yet to reach the status of deserving a statue.
"If he can get to 10 (years) and another ring," Scott said on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. "Then I'd say he deserves a statue. But right now, no."
James has played seven seasons in Los Angeles, winning a championship in 2020. Although he has won titles with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, Scott feels James has more to accomplish with the Lakers before entering statue consideration.
Even in year No. 22, James still has time to perhaps win another championship. Still, he has a short window left before it closes.
"Lakers standards are different," Scott said. "Look at the statues that they have right now. Everybody's been there 10-plus years with multiple championships in that uniform in the purple and gold. I don't give a shit what you did in maroon and gold, white and blue. It don't matter what you did. What did you do in purple and gold?
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Allen Iverson gushes over AI video
Robert Horry revisits Danny Ainge incident