Aston Villa Youngster Could Be One Of Six Arsenal Signings This Summer

Arsenal are expected to be one of the busiest Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window.

Bolstering their attack will be among the Gunners' top priorities, because they will likely be left with just one senior striker on June 30, when Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts are due to expire.

According to a report by the London Evening Standard, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign two new strikers as he looks to add up to six players overall this summer.

Arteta is also said to want a midfielder, a winger, a right-back and a left-sided center-back.

The report claims that one of the names on Arsenal's midfield short-list is Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old has made 13 first-team appearances for Villa since making his debut as a sub in a 2-1 win at Tottenham last year.

He also featured in Villa's victory over Chelsea on the final day of last season, before making his first Premier League start in a 1-1 draw with Brentford in August.

Carney Chukwuemeka pictured in action for Aston Villa against Leeds United in February 2022

Chukwuemeka has been scouted by Arsenal multiple times this season.

The England Under 19 international could be a cheaper alternative, in terms of wages, to fellow targets Douglas Luiz, Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.

He could also be available for a modest transfer fee if he does not sign a new contract at Villa.

Chukwuemeka has just under 16 months left on his current deal and, although Villa are keen to tie him down, an agreement is not close, according to Birmingham Live.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard said of Chukwuemeka in January, as reported by Birmingham Live: "We want him to sign and to extend and reward him for what we've seen so far.

"We've got big aspirations and a big road map for Carney but, in terms of answering your question, there's only one person who can answer and that's Carney."

