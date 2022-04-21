Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad But Four Defenders Suffer Injuries

Barcelona bounced back from consecutive defeats by winning 1-0 at Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his ninth goal in eight La Liga starts as Barca reclaimed second place.

But Barca - who had recently lost 3-2 to Frankfurt to exit the Europa League, before suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Cadiz in their previous La Liga outing - were far from convincing.

Aubameyang's goal, which was a close-range header after Ferran Torres had looped a cross over the Sociedad keeper, came from Barca's only shot on target.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Sociedad IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Ricardo Larreina

Barca's victory came at a cost as every starting member of Xavi Hernandez's back four - Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba and Dani Alves - suffered injuries.

Araujo went down with a knee problem and had to be replaced by Eric Garcia on 55 minutes.

Alves was subbed 11 minutes later after coming off worse following a challenge from former Barca teammate Rafinha.

Center-back Pique had been limping for much of the game and eventually came off eight minutes from full time.

Alba managed to complete the game but he too appeared to be battling a muscular complaint.

Clement Lenglet had been the player to replace Pique and he required medical attention late on after suffering a knock to his head.

As a consequence of Barca's many injury issues, 10 minutes of added time were signaled in the second half.

Sociedad piled on the pressure in search of an equalizer but Barca's back-up defensive duo of Garcia and Lenglet stood firm under siege.