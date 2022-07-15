Barcelona Desperate For Frenkie De Jong To Go To Man United After Transfer Fee Agreed

Barcelona Desperate For Frenkie De Jong To Go To Manchester United After Transfer Fee Agreed

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong but the player is yet to be convinced.

Barcelona have accepted United's offer of £63 million, rising to just around £71.5m with add-ons, for the 25-year-old midfielder, according to the Daily Mail.

But De Jong is reportedly keen to stay at the Camp Nou, rather than join former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Barca are under pressure to sell due to their delicate financial position, even more so after spending £50m to buy Raphinha from Leeds United.

It is said that Barca have told De Jong that they cannot afford to pay him his full salary next season, while he is already owed £17m in deferred wages.

Frenkie de Jong pictured in action for Barcelona in May 2022 IMAGO/Jones

No transfer can be completed without the agreement of the player and, as reported by the Daily Mail, Barca are considering leaving De Jong at home when they fly out to the USA at the weekend in an attempt to pressurize him into accepting United's offer.

Barca play Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and New York Red Bulls in the States between July 19 and July 30.

Meanwhile, United are currently in Australia on their pre-season tour.

De Jong is United's first-choice target as they look to rebuild their midfield after the 2021/22 season was their worst in Premier League history.

But BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone claims that United have alternative targets in mind should their pursuit of De Jong end in failure.