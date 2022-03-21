Barcelona Players Believe La Liga Title Dream Is Still Alive After Beating Leaders Real Madrid

Barcelona's players and manager Xavi Hernandez refused to concede defeat in the La Liga title race after thrashing leaders Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, either side of goals from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres, as Barcelona ended a run of five straight Clasico defeats with a 4-0 win at the Bernabeu.

The result saw Barca move to within 12 points of Real. Xavi's side have a game in hand too, after which both teams will have nine matches left to play.

Barca are huge underdogs in the La Liga title race but full-back Dani Alves told club media, as translated by Football Espana: "They are letting us dream of La Liga. And dreaming is free."

Alves made his 400th competitive appearance for Barca when he entered Sunday's Clasico as an 86th-minute substitute.

Dani Alves celebrated the 4-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid by grabbing the Barcelona badge on his jersey IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

He was not the only Barca player who admitted that they are still fighting for the title.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets said, as reported by The Guardian: "We didn't expect this result, but our objective was achieved.

"We came to win and show what we are worth. If we still have a small chance to make a run for the title, we will fight until the end.

"It's very difficult but in football anything can happen. We are Barca."

Defender Gerard Pique took to Twitter after the game to write: "We are back".

And manager Xavi later told Eurosport: "Maybe we can say we're back. This is the path to follow.

"This is the way we want to play. It was a complete performance. We were much better than Madrid. We played almost as the home team at their ground."

On the title race, Xavi added: "We can't rule out anything. Maybe we're a bit late, but this is a very big win for us.

"We've won tonight and we also have the better head-to-head record, but it is going to be very difficult. Madrid have only lost three league games. They have to lose three more.

"We must keep working hard. The first objective is to qualify for the Champions League."