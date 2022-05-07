Bruno Fernandes Responds To Man United Fans Chanting "You're Not Fit To Wear The Shirt"

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that fans who sang "you're not fit to wear the shirt" to Manchester United's players at Brighton were correct,

United were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton on Saturday to ensure that this season will end as their worst in Premier League history in terms of points won and goals conceded.

Brighton's victory - which came courtesy of goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard - was their biggest ever win in England's top division.

And they deserved it, according to Fernandes.

He told Sky Sports: "They outplayed us. They always had a solution. Pressed us better and they deserved the result."

Asked what went so wrong for United, Fernandes said: "A little bit of everything. Quality. Mentality. They deserved to win and we deserve to be in the position we are in now.

"It's something that we have to look at and be embarrassed because that was not good enough from us and we have to do much better."

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brighton IMAGO/Colorsport/Shaun Boggust

Quizzed about the United fans' chanting that the players were not good enough to wear the shirt, Fernandes replied: "I include myself in that.

"What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Man United shirt and I accept it."

Despite how bad this season has been, Fernandes still believes that the future at Old Trafford can be much brighter.

Fernandes signed a new contract with United until June 2026 last month.

The 27-year-old added on Saturday: "I don't want to talk about the future, we have still one game this season and we have to win.

"I talked with the club about the future many times before I signed my contract because I think the future can be good.

"But obviously many things need to be fixed, as we have seen this season."