Skip to main content

Bruno Fernandes Responds To Man United Fans Chanting "You're Not Fit To Wear The Shirt"

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that fans who sang "you're not fit to wear the shirt" to Manchester United's players at Brighton were correct,

United were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton on Saturday to ensure that this season will end as their worst in Premier League history in terms of points won and goals conceded.

Brighton's victory - which came courtesy of goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard - was their biggest ever win in England's top division.

And they deserved it, according to Fernandes.

He told Sky Sports: "They outplayed us. They always had a solution. Pressed us better and they deserved the result."

Asked what went so wrong for United, Fernandes said: "A little bit of everything. Quality. Mentality. They deserved to win and we deserve to be in the position we are in now.

"It's something that we have to look at and be embarrassed because that was not good enough from us and we have to do much better."

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brighton in May 2022

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brighton

Quizzed about the United fans' chanting that the players were not good enough to wear the shirt, Fernandes replied: "I include myself in that.

"What we did today, what I did today, was not enough to be in a Man United shirt and I accept it."

Despite how bad this season has been, Fernandes still believes that the future at Old Trafford can be much brighter.

Fernandes signed a new contract with United until June 2026 last month.

The 27-year-old added on Saturday: "I don't want to talk about the future, we have still one game this season and we have to win.

"I talked with the club about the future many times before I signed my contract because I think the future can be good.

"But obviously many things need to be fixed, as we have seen this season."

Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brighton in May 2022
News

Bruno Fernandes Responds To Man United Fans Chanting "You're Not Fit To Wear The Shirt"

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Brighton players pictured celebrating during their thrashing of Manchester United in May 2022
News

Man United's Worst Ever Premier League Season Confirmed As Brighton Close In On Club Record

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cesar Azpilicueta pictured elbowing Pedro Neto during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Wolves in May 2022
News

Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Disappointed Not To Beat Wolves For New Owner Todd Boehly

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Referee Graham Scott pictured showing a red card to Hassane Kamara (far left) during Watford's 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace, which confirmed their relegation from the Premier League in May 2022
News

Watford Relegated From Premier League After 25th Loss Of Season

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
Watch

Watch New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Celebrate After Romelu Lukaku Ends Goals Drought

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Luton Town's players applaud their home fans after ending the 2021/22 Championship season with a 1-0 win over Reading
News

Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table And Playoff Fixtures Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022 during a game against Wolves
News

Todd Boehly Pictured At Stamford Bridge After Agreeing £4.25 Billion Chelsea Takeover Deal

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured holding the World Cup trophy after helping France beat Croatia in the 2018 final
Features

Is Paul Pogba Really Manchester United's Worst Signing Ever?

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pictured showing a red card to West Ham manager David Moyes in May 2022
News

Aaron Cresswell And David Moyes Sent Off As West Ham's UEL Journey Ends In Frankfurt

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022