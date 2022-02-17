Champions League Music Made Xavi "Angry" But Barcelona Boss Is Taking UEL Seriously

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez did not enjoy the Champions League this week.

Xavi watched on jealously on Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid went toe-to-toe, while Barca were preparing to face their new reality later 48 hours later.

After finishing third in their UCL group, Barca will complete in Europe's secondary tournament for the first time since 2004.

It was the UEFA Cup back then, so this will be the famous club's first ever appearance in the rebranded UEFA Europa League.

Although they will be disappointed, likely a little embarrassed to be here, the status of their opposition should keep them motivated.

Barca enter the UEL at the last 32 stage where they face two-time Italian champions Napoli, with the first leg taking place at the Nou Camp on Thursday.

Ahead of the first leg, Xavi tried to focus on the positives.

Xavi Hernandez is not happy that Barcelona are in the Europa League but he wants to win it IMAGO/Jose Breton

The Europa League provides a realistic chance for Barca to win their first European trophy since 2015, while the tournament winner will also be guaranteed a place in next season's Champions League.

"It is an opportunity for us," Xavi said at a news conference on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN.

"Our main aim is to get back in the Champions League next season and there are two ways to do that - finish in the top four in La Liga or win the Europa League.

"Of course we would like to be in the Champions League. It hurts that we're not there. Hearing the Champions League music on television made me angry.

"But we're in another competition. It is still a European competition. We're not talking about the third division. It is a chance to keep growing and everyone is motivated to win a trophy that the club have never won before."

Xavi was then asked for his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe, after the Frenchman shone for PSG against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

But he was in reluctant to talk about the Champions League.

"Don't talk to me about Mbappe," he snapped back. "He is a great player, as are Neymar and Messi, and PSG and Madrid are great sides, but we're not in that competition, unfortunately.

"It makes me angry, I'm very competitive, a winner, and I'm angry to have been knocked out of the Champions League, but we have to fix that. We have to be there. But don't ask me about Mbappe."

Xavi featured in just three UEFA Cup matches as a player. He won the Champions League four times.