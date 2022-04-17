Skip to main content

How Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £850,000 From Goal Bonuses In Man United's Win Over Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have earned an extra £850,000 in goal bonuses during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored his 60th career hat-trick to help United pick up three Premier League points at Old Trafford.

His second goal of the match was his 20th of the season for United. Reaching that milestone activated a bonus of £750,000, according to The Sun.

The newspaper also claims that Ronaldo's contract includes a clause that sees him earn an extra £100,000 for every additional goal he scores in a season after reaching 20.

Another goal bonus Ronaldo is expected to bank is prize of around £1m for finishing the season as United's top scorer.

Bruno Fernandes is second on United's list of leading marksmen, 12 goals behind Ronaldo with just six games left to play.

Last month it was reported by L'Equipe that Ronaldo was on the highest salary in the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to bank another £1m when he ends the season as Man United's top scorer

How Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £850,000 From Goal Bonuses In Man United's Win Over Norwich

