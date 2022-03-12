Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Praised By Man United & Tottenham Players After Breaking FIFA Goals Record

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show as Manchester United beat Tottenham 3-2 on Saturday.

The 37-year-old netted a brilliant hat-trick to become the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of men's professional soccer, according to record-keepers FIFA.

His tally of 807 FIFA-recognized goals is two higher than that of former record-holder Josef Bican.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is 48 clear of 34-year-old Lionel Messi, who is the only other active player in the top 10.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo was the main topic of conversation in the post-match interviews at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United midfielder Paul Pogba told BBC Sport: "It was a beautiful game and a beautiful reaction from us. We hurt them at the right times and Ronaldo did what he does best.

"He has never been a problem. You have the best striker in history in our team, he cannot be a problem.

"Today the performance from him and all the team was very brilliant.

"We reacted very well. We kept pushing. The team worked. We found the right play and hurt them like that."

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured after completing his hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Spurs in March 2022

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pogba added: "Everybody knows Cristiano – there's no need to talk about him. That's what he does. He didn't play in the last game, but he comes back and scores three goals. Everybody's happy."

Pogba was referencing the fact that Ronaldo had missed the previous weekend's game at Manchester City. United lost 4-1 to their local rivals after Ronaldo was ruled out with a hip flexor injury.

Tottenham had looked like the better side for much of Saturday's game. Spurs had more possession than United and a higher Expected Goals score.

But United had Ronaldo.

Tottenham captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris told Sky Sports: "I think we had a good team performance, even if we can do better with the goals we conceded.

"We know at this level it's all about details. Cristiano Ronaldo also helped a lot today to get United the result.

"It's painful because we feel we deserve better. But in football you always get what you deserve and we now need to focus on next week."

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer

Lloris added that Ronaldo "was at his best, very aggressive in the box.

"It's difficult to control him, but when you concede set pieces you need to look for that. The second goal is from a cross and we could have defended it a bit better. For the first goal, when you give him a little bit of space he can do what he did."

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte also sung Ronaldo's praises as he spoke to Sky Sports.

"We're talking about a player who not only tonight showed he is a top, top player," said Conte.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two best players in the world in this era. 

"When you play against this type of player, they're decisive. Without Cristiano Ronaldo, for United it wouldn't have been a good night."

