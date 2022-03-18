Skip to main content

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw Sets Out Barcelona's Path To Seville

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw was made on Friday as Barcelona were shown their potential path to May's final in Seville.

Xavi Hernandez's side must face Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the last eight.

Elsewhere in the quarter-finals, Scottish champions Rangers take on Braga of Portugal, West Ham United meet French side Lyon, while Italy's Atalanta clash with Germany's RB Leipzig.

Leipzig received a bye in the previous round after Spartak Moscow were disqualified as part of UEFA's decision to bar Russian clubs from European competition.

Barca booked their place in Friday's draw with a 2-1 win in Turkey against Galatasaray on Thursday.

Xavi's side had been behind, but they turned the match on its head with goals from Pedri and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona players celebrate a goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their 2-1 win at Galatasaray

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham United vs Lyon

Braga vs Rangers

UEL quarter-finals will take place on April 7 and 14.

Declan Rice pictured leading out the West Ham team ahead of their Europa League game against Sevilla in London

Declan Rice pictured leading out the West Ham team ahead of a Europa League game against Sevilla

Barca avoided a quarter-final meeting with Premier League side West Ham United, who knocked out six-time champions Sevilla on Thursday.

But if both Barca and West Ham win their quarter-finals, they will meet in the last four.

West Ham may have to play at their best to beat Lyon though, with the French side having knocked out Porto in the previous round.

Should Barca get to the final, which will take place at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on May 18, they will face either Leipzig, Atalanta, Braga or Rangers.

UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Draw

RB Leipzig or Atalanta vs Braga or Rangers

West Ham United or Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona

UEL semi-finals will take place on April 28 and May 5.

